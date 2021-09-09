New Contract Details For Steelers OLB T.J. Watt

Specific details related to the four-year $112 million contract extension signed by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt have now emerged, thanks to Pro Football Talk.

According to the early number released Thursday night, Watt, was given s $35 million signing bonus as part of the deal. He was also given full guaranteed base salaries in the first three years from 2021 to 2023, of $1 million, $24 million and $20 million. If indeed fully guaranteed, this means Watt’s extension includes $80 million fully guaranteed.

Watt’s 2021 salary cap charge was scheduled to be $10.089 million prior to the new deal. It will now drop down to $8 million, according to the Pro Football Talk Numbers.

Watt’s cash flow is nice as it is $36 million in 2021 and $60 million through 2022. Obviously the cash flow through 2023 is the fully guaranteed amount of $80 million.