The Terrible Take. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what's on our minds.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 183)
For Episode 183, I discuss recent comments made by Drew Rosenhaus and Joe Haden about the cornerback not getting a contract extension this offseason.
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-9-3-21-episode-183
