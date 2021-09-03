Labor Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The next game you watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play will be the team’s regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills. We’ve done it. We’ve made it through the offseason, training camp, preseason, and final cutdowns. Next up, football that counts.

It’s been an incredibly busy couple of days as the team’s trimmed down their roster, placed three players on IR, and put together a 16-man practice squad. More moves could still be on the horizon too.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our preseason coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – What Steeler were you most surprised to see cut this week (who wasn’t brought back, so this excludes Finney, Coward, and Maulet)?

2 – Will Karl Joseph play any defensive snaps in Week 1 against Buffalo?

3 – Which defensive lineman will play more snaps in the season opener – Carlos Davis or Isaiah Buggs?

4 – Will the Steelers sign/trade for anyone else outside the organization before the regular season starts?

5 – Name the day (and for fun, the time, EST) that the news TJ Watt has signed his extension breaks. Or say you don’t think an extension happens.

Recap of 2021 Preseason Finale Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents predicted a wide range of quarterback ratings for Dwayne Haskins. From a perfect 158.3 to a lowly 55. At one point, Haskin’s rating was in single digits. His touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud late in the game lifted his rating to 71.9. The median response was 85.3 which showed readers were more optimistic for his performance than reality proved to be.

Question 2: 63.6% of respondents said Benny Snell would not make the Steelers 53-man roster. Snell made the initial roster since the Steelers opted to retain four running backs. Let’s see if he is active for season opener against Buffalo.

Question 3: Dwayne Haskins most frequently named player that we were excited to see play versus the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, his first half passing did not excite us too much. Matt Freiermuth garnered the next most votes but only played briefly. He received no targeted passes. Matt Sexton also had multiple votes, but his fumble cost any chance he had making the roster.

Question 4: All 11 respondents picked Pressley Harvin III as the Steelers punter week one.

Question 5: There was a 60/40 split favoring Christian Kuntz over Kameron Canaday as the Steelers week one long snapper. One respondent just didn’t care who as long as it was not James Harrison.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Haskins QB Rating Benny Snell on 53? Most Excited to see Play? Week 1 Punter Week 1 Long Snapper SD Consensus 85.3 NO HASKINS HARVIN KUNTZ Correct Answers 71.9 YES N/A HARVIN KUNTZ

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. The preseason is over for the players and is coming to an end for Steelers Depot respondents too. Your answers to next week’s questions will be for the money! Read next week’s questions carefully and answer prudently or it could cost you.

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the second year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 10, 2021, Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.