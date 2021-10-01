Jaguars Vs. Bengals Week 4 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and it’s a game that will includes rookie Trevor Lawrence facing Joe Burrow. The Bengals have a chance to stay atop the AFC North with a win Thursday night just one week after moving to 2-1 on the season after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Jaguars Inactives: RB Carlos Hyde, PK Josh Lambo, CB Nevin Lawson, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, LB Jordan Smith, DT Jay Tufele

Bengals Inactives: WR Tee Higgins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Jessie Bates, DT Tyler Shelvin, G Xavier Su’a-Filo, OT Fred Johnson

