Giants Vs. Football Team Week 2 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.
The New York Giants and the Washington Football Team will kickoff Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and the loser of the game will fall to 0-2. Both teams have tough Week 3 opponents as well so this Thursday night game is very important when it comes to early season contests.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Taylor Heinicke playing against each other. The Washington defense is expected to be very good in 2021 so it will be interesting to see if this game winds up being low scoring because of that.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.
Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.
Washington Football Team Inactives: OG Saahdiq Charles, TE Sammis Reyes, CB Darryl Roberts, DE Shaka Toney
New York Giants Inactives: CB Sam Beal, LB Cam Brown, TE Evan Engram, LB Justin Hilliard, CB Josh Jackson, WR Collin Johnson, LB Quincy Roche
