First Fall Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Steelers unfortunately suffered their first loss of the 2021 season in Week 2 against the Raiders. They’ll look to bounce back in a pretty crucial matchup this Sunday afternoon versus the Bengals, another home game at Heinz Field. Either way, we’ll be covering this one post-game and throughout the week, as we always do.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Starting off our Friday Five with the same question we’ll begin with each week. Will the Steelers beat the Bengals this Sunday?

2 – Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase already has two receptions of 40+ yards this season. Will he record another against the Steelers’ defense?

3 – Who will be the Steelers’ leading tackler this weekend?

4 – Over/under 1.5 sacks of Ben Roethlisberger against the Bengals?

5 – Pittsburgh has scored just seven first half points through their first two games. How many points in the first half will they have this weekend?

Tiebreaker: Chase Claypool saw nine targets last weekend. How many will he have in Week 3?

Recap of 2021 Home Opener Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-17. Over 94% of Steelers Depot respondents predicted a Pittsburgh victory. People, we are 0-2 in predicting the correct winner.

Question 2: Najee Harris scored the first touchdown of his NFL career . Ben Roethlisberger completed a short pass to Najee who carried the ball to the endzone. 75% of Depot respondents picked up a point by answering this question in the affirmative.

Question 3: Cam Heyward credited with forcing Derek Carr to hurry one throw but did not record a sack . Heyward must wait for another game to record his 60th career sack. We were optimistic. Only 39.7% predicted Heyward not sacking Derek Carr.

Question 4: It took until the fourth quarter, but the Raiders scored over 22 points once the Raiders kicked the point after the 61-yard touch down pass to Henry Ruggs III. Another late field goal completed the raiders scoring in their 26-17 victory. Just 19.1% of respondents received a point by taking the over.

Question 5: Ben Roethlisberger failed to connect with Eric Ebron on a third and nine play during their first drive. As a result, Pressley Harvin came on the field to punt the Steelers first possession away from their own 46-yard line. 63.2% of respondents correctly predicted a punt on the first possession.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Najee TD? Heyward Sack? Raiders O/U 22 Steeler’s First Possession SD Consensus YES YES YES UNDER PUNT Correct Answers NO YES NO OVER PUNT

We got two out of five correct as a collective. Folks, Alex Kozora has the Steelers Depot question machine set to throw you softball questions. What are you going to do when Alex starts playing hardball with yinz?

We had five new folks answer the Friday Night Five Questions for the first time. Please welcome them onboard.

This week, no one scored the five-point weekly bonus by answering all five questions correctly. However, four respondents just missed by one so scored five points with the participation point. It came down to the tiebreaker to determine this week’s winner. Deep_derp predicted Steelers running backs not named Najee Harris would play six offensive snaps. Steven Small and Yours Truly (BFH) said the number would be zero. All three were just three snaps off after Benny Snell played three offensive snaps. Kudos to Steelers 32 for saying five and coming within two snaps the tiebreaker and winning this week’s $25 prize. Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

The father and son team of ManRayX and GhotiFish remain in first place highlighting the importance of answering all five questions correctly for that five-point bonus. But their commanding seven-point lead shrank with Deep-derp, Steven Small, and Steelers 32 in position to overtake them with a strong week three performance.

We now have 25 folks on the leaderboard with 12 new faces. However, six dropped off from last week by either dismal answers or not answering at all. You got to play to win!

Answer every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 1:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 13 1st (tie) GhotiFish 13 1st (tie) Deep_derp 9 3rd *Steven Small 8 4th (tie) +16 *Steelers 32 8 4th (tie) +16 Wes Lee 7 6th (tie) -3 Chad Weiss 7 6th (tie) -3 wa_steel 7 6th (tie) -3 RMSteeler 7 6th (tie) -3 Rene Gonzalez 7 6th (tie) -3 Keneyeam 7 6th (tie) -3 Lou Rock 7 6th (tie) -3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 7 6th (tie) -3 CJT 7 6th (tie) -3 MAK Lives Free 7 6th (tie) -3 *PaeperCup 7 6th (tie) +14 *ginko18 7 6th (tie) +14 *Dave 7 6th (tie) +14 *B&G 7 6th (tie) +14 *Slim Stew 7 6th (tie) +14 *Stone Age Tone 7 6th (tie) +14 *Mike Bianchi 7 6th (tie) +14 *Jesse Logue 7 6th (tie) +14 *Anna Lammers 7 6th (tie) +14 *Beaver Falls Hosiery 7 6th (tie) +41

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.