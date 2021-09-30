Devin Bush: ‘I Think I Can Make A Lot More Plays’

The good news is Devin Bush has been healthy and available, for the most part, coming off his 2020 ACL tear. Aside from a groin injury that tripped him up in Week 2, Bush has spent his workdays practicing with his teammates. But that’s a baseline hurdle he’s long cleared. For him, it’s now about making splash plays.

Talking with reporters Thursday, Bush was asked to evaluate his play.

“I think I can make a lot more plays,” he told reporters after practice via Steelers.com. “Like I said, I think it’s still early. I’m only in Week Four. So we’ve got a long season ahead of us.”

For Bush, Sunday’s tilt against the Green Bay Packers will be the third he’s played in. Over his first two games, contests against the Bills and Bengals, his stat sheet looks pretty bare. Just 12 tackles, none for a loss, no sacks, QB hits, pass deflections, or interceptions, though he did force a fumble in Week One.

Beyond the box score, there have been other big-play moments. Sunday versus the Bengals, Bush did a good job carrying WR Tyler Boyd vertically, squeezing Joe Burrow’s throw which led to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s deflection and Terrell Edmunds’ interception.

But splash plays have been fleeting for Bush last season before his injury and the first two games of 2021. Much like his college career, his impact wasn’t fully realized in the box score. Splash plays will come with time if he does his job instead of trying to make the big moment happen.

“You do your job week in and week out, splash is going to come. Just because you make a splash play doesn’t mean you do your job. Some people make a splash play and do the complete wrong thing. So it’s all about being consistent.”

With an offensive struggling mightily, they’re reliant on the Steelers’ defense on making big plays. Similar to what the defense needed to do in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury. That calls on all 11 guys defensively to do their job and make the splash play when the moment presents itself.