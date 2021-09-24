Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 3: Higgins, Su’a-Filo, Waynes All Doubtful

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 3 and the Friday offering shows three players listed as doubtful heading into the weekend.

Ending the week listed as doubtful for the Bengals on the team’s injury report were wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee), and cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring).

Higgins and Waynes were listed as being limited in practice on Friday while Su’a-Filo failed to practice at all. Unless any of these three players are upgraded by the Bengals on Saturday, none of them are likely to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals added cornerback Mike Hilton (chest) to their injury report on Friday after he was limited in practice with a chest injury. Hilton, however, did not receive a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report so he should be good to go for Sunday against the Steelers.

Also for the Bengals on Friday, defensive tackle Josh Tupou (not injury related – personal matter), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin), and cornerback Darius Phillips (not injury related – resting player) all practiced on Friday per the team’s injury report and none of the three received game status designations. That means all three should be available on Sunday.