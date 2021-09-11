Ben Roethlisberger Has High Expectations For Rookie Tight End Pat Freiermuth

It’s hard to truly pinpoint the last time a Steelers’ rookie tight end has this much hype and anticipation surrounding his NFL debut than current Steelers’ rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

You’d probably have to go back to the days of Heath Miller — a first-round draft pick out of Virginia in 2005 — to find the last time there was this much buzz around a rookie tight end.

Jesse James certainly didn’t have this much buzz, and it’s safe to say neither did guys like Rob Blanchflower, David Paulson, Matt Spaeth, Charles Davis and Zach Gentry garnered that much buzz.

Freiermuth though, thanks to his two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in the preseason at Heinz Field, has Steelers fans and one important member of the Steelers’ offense eyeing big things for the Penn State product in 2021.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the Week 1 opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Ben Roethlisberger said he has high expectations for the rookie tight end and addressed just how quickly the pairing has developed chemistry after Freiermuth was selected 55th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.