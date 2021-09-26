2021 Week 3 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to yet another slow start, but they did manage an elusive first half touchdown by way of Pat Freiermuth. The Cincinnati Bengals currently lead 14-7 and will start with the ball in the second half. Now that the Bengals connected on a deep ball touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase, it could open up their offense and we could see some success from Joe Mixon in the second half.
First half thoughts:
Oline play still bad
Too many penalties on O
Tempo helped
Dink/dunk drive lots of Najee touches
More nice JuJu YAC
Bad tackling on Boyd TD
Got to keep lid on Chase/On tape already twice
Ben no deep completions
Soft roughing call on 8
Muth first TD#Steelers
You can win occasionally like this, but not every week. #Steelers https://t.co/ItVCAzL4hx
#Steelers being outscored in the first half of football games 33-14 through 3 games.
Comparatively, the Steelers have put up 33 points in the 2nd half through two games. Defense has remained about the same in the second half as they have in the first so far this year. https://t.co/9s17RzV9Ll
Derek Watt with the special teams tackle to open the half.