2021 Week 3 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter their week three matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in one hour from now, they will do so without their top two edge rushers, TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt was ruled out Saturday after being limited in practice on Friday and getting the questionable designation. After watching James Harrison’s new feature in A Football Life, what is more fitting than Jamir Jones getting his chance as the next man up?

On the offense, Diontae Johnson will be sitting this one out with a knee injury sustained on the last drive of the week two loss to Las Vegas. The Steelers offense has already been struggling, and now they will be without their most targeted wide receiver. Ben Roethlisberger reportedly told the team to get Pat Freiermuth more involved, so perhaps we see a more concerted effort to include him in the gameplan – something many have been calling for.

As this is the first AFC North divisional matchup of the season for the Steelers and its at home, they would enter dubious territory if they were unable to secure a victory. The Steelers have among the hardest remaining schedules in the league, so the margin for error will be very little.

Ben Roethlisberger also is up against a left pectoral injury early from earlier in the week, but is going to play as he normally does with a minor injury. He has performed well over the years under these circumstances.

With Carlos Davis ruled out, Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux will be playing nose tackle after Tyson Alualu’s potentially season ending injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

OLB T.J. Watt

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Diontae Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

G Rashaad Coward

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Bengals Inactive Players

WR Tee Higgins

T Fred Johnson

G Xavier Su’a-Filo

CB Trae Waynes

DT Tyler Shelvin

CB Nick McCloud

The #Steelers will be without T.J. Watt (groin) today. He has 7.5 sacks in 8 career games vs. the Bengals – that’s the most by any players against Cinci since 2017 per NFL Media Research. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 26, 2021

Can't let Chase get behind the Steelers' secondary like Ruggs did last week. Problem is, Chase is by far faster than any CB on the Steelers' roster. Need to play with good eyes and technique to combat and overcome that. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 26, 2021

O-line isn't great but better in seasons past. Burrow has been sacked nine times but much of that is a product of them going empty (for some reason). Do think you'll see a more traditional/aggressive Steelers' defense today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 26, 2021