Article

2021 Week 3 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Posted on

As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter their week three matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in one hour from now, they will do so without their top two edge rushers, TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt was ruled out Saturday after being limited in practice on Friday and getting the questionable designation. After watching James Harrison’s new feature in A Football Life, what is more fitting than Jamir Jones getting his chance as the next man up?

On the offense, Diontae Johnson will be sitting this one out with a knee injury sustained on the last drive of the week two loss to Las Vegas. The Steelers offense has already been struggling, and now they will be without their most targeted wide receiver. Ben Roethlisberger reportedly told the team to get Pat Freiermuth more involved, so perhaps we see a more concerted effort to include him in the gameplan – something many have been calling for.

As this is the first AFC North divisional matchup of the season for the Steelers and its at home, they would enter dubious territory if they were unable to secure a victory. The Steelers have among the hardest remaining schedules in the league, so the margin for error will be very little.

Ben Roethlisberger also is up against a left pectoral injury early from earlier in the week, but is going to play as he normally does with a minor injury. He has performed well over the years under these circumstances.

As always, be sure to refresh the page for live updates, interesting tweets and more! Also, check out the comment section where a good group of fans congregate each week to discuss the game.

https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1441900505349902344f

With Carlos Davis ruled out, Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux will be playing nose tackle after Tyson Alualu’s potentially season ending injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis
OLB T.J. Watt
OLB Alex Highsmith
WR Diontae Johnson
QB Dwayne Haskins
G Rashaad Coward
CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Bengals Inactive Players

WR Tee Higgins
T Fred Johnson
G Xavier Su’a-Filo
CB Trae Waynes
DT Tyler Shelvin
CB Nick McCloud

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!