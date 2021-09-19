2021 Week 2 Steelers Vs Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in front of a jam-packed Heinz Field home crowd for the first time since December 15th, 2019 against the Buffalo Bills in a Devlin “Duck” Hodges led 17-10 loss. The expectation is that Steelers fans will be loud and proud this afternoon and the Steelers will look to give them something to cheer for.

Both the Steelers and their opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders, are 1-0 heading into this game. The Steelers have amongst the hardest schedules in the NFL this season, so a 2-0 start against two quality opponents would be huge for the outlook of their season.

It looks like Eric Ebron is likely to go today after missing practice earlier in the week.

Players expected to play Sunday include Eric Ebron, Peyton Barber, Trey Sermon, Zach Ertz, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Gabriel Davis, Zack Moss, Tyrann Matthieu and Frank Clark. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

Hopefully the omission of Devin Bush and Joe Haden on Schefter’s list is just a simple oversight and not bad news for the two key Steelers defenders. We will know shortly with the inactives list.

Joe Haden (groin) is on the field during warmups. Inactives come out in a few minutes. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2021

Steelers Inactives

No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No, 55 LB Devin Bush

No. 73 DT Carlos Davis

No. 79 OL Rashaad Coward

Raiders Inactives

No. 28 RB Josh Jacobs

No. 33 S Roderic Teamer

No. 44 LB Nick Kwiatkoski

No. 60 G Jordan Simmons

No. 64 G Richie Incognito

No. 82 TE Nick Bowers

No. 97 DT Damion Square

CB Ahkello Witherspoon active in Haden's place. First game action after not dressing last week. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2021

Maybe Ahkello Witherspoon will provide a silver lining here as we get our first look at him in black and gold.

And with Devin Bush out, the task of limiting TE Darren Waller just got that much harder. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2021

Raiders may have similar gameplan as the Bills, especially without starting RB Josh Jacobs. Ask Carr to win it. Throw vast majority of the time. Spread the field, try to create 1v1 matchups. Steelers responded with a lot of zone last week against 10 personnel/empty sets. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2021

Per Mark Kaboly of the Athletic, Joe Schobert will be wearing the green dot with Cameron Heyward having the backup dot. The backup duty defaulting to the defensive captain.

Pat Freiermuth and Eric Ebron were listed as co-starters for the game.

Sunny Temp: 81° F, Humidity: 61%, Wind: SW 2 mph#Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2021

Raiders win the toss and defer. Steelers to receive. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 19, 2021

Ray-Ray McCloud back to receive on the opening kickoff and he made it out across the 30 yard line. On first down, Ben Roethlisberger to Juju Smith-Schuster for a pickup of about 6. After an uneventful Najee Harris rush, Ben went back to Juju for the first down.

The rush game is struggling early. 3rd and 9, Ben pump faked out the camera and escaped the would-be sack and delivered a nice pass to Eric Ebron. Ebron with the drop and the Steelers will punt.

Pressley Harvin III with a nice punt fair caught at the Las Vegas 17. On first, incomplete to Foster Moreau, but the next play picked up 9 over the middle. They were able to punch it across for the first down.

Tyson Alualu down injured #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2021

Tyson Alualu down injured. It appears to be a knee or soft tissue leg injury of some sort. Isaiah Buggs perhaps in line to get some snaps here throughout the game.