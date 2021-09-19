Article

2021 Week 2 Steelers Vs Raiders Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in front of a jam-packed Heinz Field home crowd for the first time since December 15th, 2019 against the Buffalo Bills in a Devlin “Duck” Hodges led 17-10 loss. The expectation is that Steelers fans will be loud and proud this afternoon and the Steelers will look to give them something to cheer for.

Both the Steelers and their opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders, are 1-0 heading into this game. The Steelers have amongst the hardest schedules in the NFL this season, so a 2-0 start against two quality opponents would be huge for the outlook of their season.

As always, be sure to refresh the page throughout the game as I will curate interesting tweets, live game updates, and more. Also, join the discussion down below in the comment section! Happy Steelers Sunday.

It looks like Eric Ebron is likely to go today after missing practice earlier in the week.

Hopefully the omission of Devin Bush and Joe Haden on Schefter’s list is just a simple oversight and not bad news for the two key Steelers defenders. We will know shortly with the inactives list.

Steelers Inactives
No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins
No. 23 CB Joe Haden
No, 55 LB Devin Bush
No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
No. 79 OL Rashaad Coward

Raiders Inactives
No. 28 RB Josh Jacobs
No. 33 S Roderic Teamer
No. 44 LB Nick Kwiatkoski
No. 60 G Jordan Simmons
No. 64 G Richie Incognito
No. 82 TE Nick Bowers
No. 97 DT Damion Square

Maybe Ahkello Witherspoon will provide a silver lining here as we get our first look at him in black and gold.

Per Mark Kaboly of the Athletic, Joe Schobert will be wearing the green dot with Cameron Heyward having the backup dot. The backup duty defaulting to the defensive captain.

Pat Freiermuth and Eric Ebron were listed as co-starters for the game.

Ray-Ray McCloud back to receive on the opening kickoff and he made it out across the 30 yard line. On first down, Ben Roethlisberger to Juju Smith-Schuster for a pickup of about 6. After an uneventful Najee Harris rush, Ben went back to Juju for the first down.

The rush game is struggling early. 3rd and 9, Ben pump faked out the camera and escaped the would-be sack and delivered a nice pass to Eric Ebron. Ebron with the drop and the Steelers will punt.

Pressley Harvin III with a nice punt fair caught at the Las Vegas 17. On first, incomplete to Foster Moreau, but the next play picked up 9 over the middle. They were able to punch it across for the first down.

Tyson Alualu down injured. It appears to be a knee or soft tissue leg injury of some sort. Isaiah Buggs perhaps in line to get some snaps here throughout the game.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!