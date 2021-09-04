2021 Offseason Questions: What Will Ahkello Witherspoon’s Role Be?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.

They have lost a large number of key players in the offseason, like Maurkice Pouncey, Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Mike Hilton, and Steven Nelson, but they’ve also made significant additions as the months have gone on, notably Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, Joe Schobert, and Ahkello Witherspoon. They also added Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, and Dan Moore Jr., all of whom look to be in a starting role (or complementary role in Freiermuth’s case) for the season opener.

There isn’t much left to do but to play the games at this point. They have a 53-man roster, though it will always change to some degree. They still have a lot to figure out, though, such as what Matt Canada’s offense is going to look like in any given week, or how the new-look secondary and offensive line is going to play.

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: What will Ahkello Witherspoon’s role be in the Steelers’ defense this season?

You’ve read by now, no doubt, that general manager Kevin Colbert and the Steelers pulled out yet another move prior to the start of the regular season. They’ve sent a 2023 fifth-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Exactly what is role will be is yet to be determined.

Primarily an outside cornerback, Witherspoon has logged over 2200 snaps during his first four seasons in the league for the San Francisco 49ers before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Seattle (of which the Seahawks are on the hook for the full value of a $2.5 million signing bonus).

It should be noted that the Steelers have made late additions via trade to the cornerback room in the past with no immediate plan about how to use them. They traded for Brandon Boykin for a fifth-round pick in 2015. He totaled 22 defensive snaps prior to week 13. Justin Gilber was acquired a year later for a sixth-round pick. He played 11 defensive snaps.

In other words, this addition doesn’t necessarily mean it will change the starting lineup. But it could, of course. Cameron Sutton is certainly not a proven full-time starter, and obviously, neither is James Pierre, no matter how much they talk about how great he looks in practice and the preseason.