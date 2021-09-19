2021 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New York Giants at Washington Football Team 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Football Team -3.5
|Football Team -3.5
|Football Team -3.5
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -13
|Browns -13
|Texans +13
|Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -2
|Bears -2
|Bengals +2
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +3
|49ers -3
|Eagles +3
|Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +6
|Broncos -6
|Broncos -6
|New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +6
|Patriots -6
|Patriots -6
|Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -3.5
|Cardinals -3.5
|Cardinals -3.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -6.5
|Titans +6.5
|Titans +6.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -11.5
|Packers -11.5
|Lions +11.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -6
|Raiders +6
|Raiders +6
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-20
|Steelers 26-24
|Week 1 Results
|4-12
|7-9
|2021 Results
|4-12
|7-9
-97