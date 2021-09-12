2021 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Buccaneers -9
|Buccaneers -9
|Buccaneers -9
|New York Jets at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -4.5
|Panthers -4.5
|Panthers -4.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +3
|Texans +3
|Jaguars -3
|Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team -1
|Football Team -1
|Football Team -1
|Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Eagles +3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +3
|Vikings -3
|Bengals +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +8.5
|49ers -8.5
|Lions +8.5
|Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Browns +5.5
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Denver Broncos at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Giants +3
|Giants +3
|Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -7.5
|Bears +7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +4
|Raiders +4
|Ravens -4
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bills 27-20
|Bills 27-20
|Results
|0-0
|0-0
|2020 Results
|136-129-4
|132-133-4