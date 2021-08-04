Watch: The Depot 180 — August 3 — Episode 145

Episode 145 — August 3, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The start of the 2021 NFL preseason is now just two days away with the Steelers set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio. I will be attending this event, so there will be no video this upcoming Friday.

In today’s episode I discuss the two frontrunners in the backup quarterback position battle, including the named starter of the Hall of Fame game. I also talked about who is, and isn’t, likely to get playing time in the first game.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.