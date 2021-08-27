Watch: The Depot 180 — August 27 — Episode 151

Episode 151 — August 27, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are all set to play their 4th and final preseason game in Carolina tonight against the Panthers. Today I discuss the players to watch in tonight’s game, and go over a couple injured players and their projected returns to the team. Of particular interest is a recent Gerry Dulac report on Stephon Tuitt’s status.

