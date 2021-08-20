Watch: The Depot 180 — August 20 — Episode 149

Episode 149 — August 20, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The open-to-public part of the Steelers’ 2021 training camp has concluded which means Alex Kozora’s top notch coverage of practice is at an end. In today’s episode, I discussed some stats from camp, contract details from restructures, and Trai Turner making some preseason lists around the national media.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.