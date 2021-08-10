Watch: The Depot 180 — August 10 — Episode 146

Episode 146 — August 10, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the first preseason game out of the way, the Steelers have another coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, I discussed the Hall of Fame inductions, the expectations for this Thursday, and the status of several players who have been unable to practice so far in training camp.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.