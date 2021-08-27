Season 12, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Friday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Gerry Dulac of the PPG had an interesting report on Friday morning about Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, so Alex and I discuss that early in this show. We go over other news and notes ahead of the Friday night preseason game.

My latest 53-man prediction was posted Friday morning, so Alex and I blow through it.

Will the Steelers be trading for a defensive back soon? We go over the possibility of that happening and talk a little about one player the Steelers could wind up with in the coming days that currently plays on another team.

Alex and spend a lot of time previewing the Friday night game and that conversation starts with us going over a list of eight Steelers players we feel should be watched closely Friday night.

We also talk quite a bit about what Friday night means for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins when it comes to what the narrative on him might be for the foreseeable future.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Panthers Preview, Tuitt News, Bryan 53-Man Roster, Position Battles, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-27-episode-1452

