Season 12, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest on the Pittsburgh Steelers following their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

The Steelers are making a trade for inside linebacker Joe Schobert, so Alex and I address that topic thoroughly to start this show. We go over what we know about the trade details so far and talk a little about Schobert and what his addition to the team means.

The Steelers beat the Eagles in Thursday night preseason action so Alex and I review that game thoroughly. We start by talking about the Steelers offensive play by position group. We then go over the play of the Steelers defense Thursday night by position group.

We talk about a couple of positional roster battles along the way in this show as well.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Eagles Game Recap, Trade For Joe Schobert, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-13-episode-1446

