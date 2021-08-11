The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, Haden Contract, Eagles Game Preview, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest he has on the Pittsburgh Steelers following their rain shortened practice on Tuesday. We go over the injury report and who of that group might play Thursday night in the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a Tuesday afternoon press conference, so Alex and I recap all the main talking points to come out of that media session. We talk about what he said about outside linebacker T.J. Watt, guard Kevin Dotson as well as the quarterback rotation he revealed for the Thursday night game against the Eagles.

Speaking of Watt, we talk again about what a contract extension for him might look like if it gets done prior to next week. We also discuss whether or not the Steelers will sign veteran cornerback Joe Haden to a contract extension in the coming weeks.

Alex posted his updated 53-man roster prediction ahead of the Thursday night game so we review it and compare it to mine that will post on Wednesday.

We close out this podcast episode with a small preview of the Steelers Thursday night game against the Eagles and what we are looking forward to watching in that second preseason contest.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

