The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Recap, Dotson Situation, Washington Trade Reports, HOF Weekend, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news and notes concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out of training camp. we go over the Steelers injury report entering Monday and some of the main developments from Heinz Field these last two practices.
Is Steelers second year guard Kevin Dotson in some sort of doghouse right now? Did Steelers wide receiver James Washington really request that the team trade him soon? Alex and I fully address those two main topics making the rounds right now in this Monday show.
Alex and I discuss the latest on Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and go over a few things that defensive coordinator Keith Butler said during his media session a few days ago.
As promised, Alex and I give more thoughts on what we observed in the Steelers Thursday Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys after watching the television tape a few more times. Specifically, we talk about the play of the offensive and defensive lines in that preseason game.
It was an exciting Hall of Fame weekend that came to a close on Sunday, so Alex and I make sure to touch on that later in this podcast episode.
Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.
