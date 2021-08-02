Season 12, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to another overview of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp with the first several public practices now in the books. Alex covers the main talking points from camp practices that he’s observed to date, and we also talk quite about injuries the team now has and also review the detailed stats he has kept at practices so far.

We talk about several players who talked to the media the last few days and that includes Steelers running back Najee Harris, inside linebacker Marcus Allen, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and others. We also discuss what Alex is looking for this week in training camp practices as well as what we both are excited to see on Thursday in the team’s first preseason game of 2021.

In the second half of this show we have a brief interview with former Steelers guard Alan Faneca, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class in the coming weeks. We get about 10 minutes with Faneca in this interview.

The Steelers 2021 Hall of Honor class was recently announced so Alex and I touch on that topic. Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Camp Stats Review, Alan Faneca Interview, Hall Of Honor, Listener Questions & More

