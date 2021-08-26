Stefen Wisniewski, Pittsburgh Native And One-Time Steelers OL, Announces Retirement

Western PA native and for a brief time in 2020, Pittsburgh Steeler, offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement Thursday morning. Wisniewski shared a post and video on Twitter announcing the decision.

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

“After ten seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring,” Wisniewski said in the video. “Absolutely loved playing the game of football. But after ten years, my body, my mind, and my heart are telling me to move on.”

He grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Central Catholic High School before committing and playing for Penn State. A second round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2011, he spent his NFL career with five teams, including a 2020 stint with the Steelers. He won two Super Bowl rings, one with the Eagles and another with the Chiefs, and started for KC in last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In March of 2020, Wisniewski signed a two-year deal with the Steelers to be a backup center/guard. He wound up staring the season opener against New York thanks to a David DeCastro injury. But Wisniewski suffered a pectoral injury in the game. He was placed on IR September 18th and though activated on November 4th, the Steelers released him three days later. The Chiefs brought him back a few weeks later.

For his career, Wisniewski made 106 starts, 61 of those coming with the Raiders. He appeared in 139 games. In the video, he said he had plans to become a pastor.