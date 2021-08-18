Steelers Wednesday Training Camp Injury Report — Claypool Sidelined, Brooks Jr. Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their final training camp practice of 2021 that will be open to the public so now it’s time to recap the health of the team following Wednesday session at Heinz Field, per reports from our very own Alex Kozora.
First off, defensive back Antonio Brooks Jr. was back in pads on Wednesday after missing several consecutive practices due to an undisclosed injury. Here’s to hoping that Brooks will ultimately be able to play Saturday night in the Steelers third preseason game.
Steelers inside linebacker Marcus Allen also returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
As expected would be the case, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was sidelined on Wednesday due to an ankle injury that he suffered late in Tuesday’s practice. Claypool’s injury isn’t believed to be serious.
During Wednesday’s practice, rookie center Kendrick Green got rolled up on and had to leave the field for a few plays. He returned to action, however. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was observed receiving some medical attention on his right ankle/knee area during Wednesday’s practice, so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s anything to that.
The Steelers trainers were also spotted checking out the left foot or ankle of tackle Aviante Collins later in Wednesday’s practice.
As expected, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt and outside linebacker T.J. Watt continued to be held out of practice on Wednesday.