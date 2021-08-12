Uncategorized

Steelers Vs. Eagles 2021 Week 1 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Preseason Week 1 Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Site: Lincoln Financial Field (67,594) • Philadelphia, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Eagles -1

Steelers Injured Players

RB Benny Snell Jr. (upper body)
WR James Washington (knee)
RB Kalen Ballage (lower body)
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (leg)
DB Antoine Brooks Jr. (leg)
OLB T.J. Watt (unknown)
DE Stephon Tuitt (unknown)

Weather:

PHILADELPHIA WEATHER

Game Release:

Flip Card:

