Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Six Practices

The Pittsburgh Steelers are six (public) practices and we’ve tracked every play of team sessions. Using that info, we can compile and track camp stats. Numbers that require context and ones that we shouldn’t be beholden to but ones that illustrate what we’re seeing and if it matches our eyes.

We’ll start with the new numbers from the last two days of practice and then follow-up with stats from all six days.

(Training Camp Stats – Last Two Practices)

Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins: 15/23 (65.2%) 199 yards (8.7 YPA) 3 TD 2 INT – 13.3 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 9/16 (56.3%) 34 yards (2.1 YPA) 2 TD 0 INT – 3.8 YPC

Ben Roethlisberger: 9/14 (64.3%) 127 yards (9.1 YPA) 4 TD 2 INT – 14.1 YPC

Josh Dobbs: 4/5 (80%) 44 yards (8.8 YPA) 0 TD 1 INT – 11 YPC

– Haskins’ numbers continue to illustrate a quarterback pushing the ball downfield. Couple of INTs but still, I like to see his aggression. He’s continued to do well in two-minute sessions and that’s where a chunk of those numbers came from. And he’s still been able to keep a high completion rate despite by far the best YPC/YPA.

– Mason Rudolph’s numbers look pretty ugly but I don’t think they’re quite as bad as they appear. He didn’t get to work in two-minute drills the last two days and a decent number of snaps have come in seven shots. Ball on the two-yard line is obviously going to lower his YPA/YPC. But I’m not going to pretend like they’re great either. Definitely not.

– Ben Roethlisberger’s numbers look a lot better over these last two days. Some of his biggest plays of camp came Monday and Tuesday.

– And again, just not many reps for a guy like Dobbs. Didn’t help he threw an INT on his second pass of his two-minute drill. But you are seeing him push the ball downfield, doing his best to maximize reps.

QB Reps

Total reps with each day (Day 5-Day 6) reps next to them.

Dwayne Haskins: 34 (13-21)

Mason Rudolph: 27 (14-13)

Ben Roethlisberger: 22 (15-7)

Josh Dobbs: 9 (0-9)

– Haskins had more snaps on Day Two because he of his involvement in the two-minute drill. If you’re wondering.

Running Back

Najee Harris: 10 carries, 27 yards (2.7 YPC) 1 TD

Kalen Ballage: 8 carries, 18 yards (2.3 YPC) 1 TD

Anthony McFarland: 4 carries, 19 yards (4.8 YPC)

Jaylen Samuels: 3 carries, 17 yards (5.7 YPC)

Tony Brooks-James: 2 carries, 9 yards (4.5 YPC)

Chase Claypool: 1 carry, 40 yards (40.0 YPC)

Trey Edmunds: 1 carry, 10 yards (10.0 YPC)

– Harris’ 2.7 YPC looks ugly but some of that is skewed by his reps on the goal line (where his TD came from) and some poor blocking that resulted in tackles for loss. Ballage continues to have the second-most carries. Claypool’s run came off a jet run to the left.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 7/8 92 yards 2 TDs – 87.5%

Anthony Johnson: 4/6 62 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

James Washington: 2/5 19 yards 0 TD – 40%

Isaiah McKoy: 2/5 yards 0 TD – 40%

Derek Watt: 4/4 102 yards 0 TD – 100%

Anthony McFarland: 2/4 4 yards 2 TD – 50%

Jaylen Samuels: 2/4 4 yards 1 TD – 50%

Trey Edmunds: 3/3 33 yards 1 TD – 100%

Rico Bussey: 2/3 8 yards 0 TD – 66.7%

Diontae Johnson: 2/2 11 yards 1 TD – 100%

Tyler Simmons: 2/2 40 yards 0 TD – 100%

Kevin Rader: 2/2 21 yards 0 TD – 100%

Mathew Sexton: 2/2 1 yard 0 TD – 100%

Marcus Baugh: 0/2 0 yards 0 TD – 0%

Chase Claypool: 0/2 0 yards 0 TD – 0%

Najee Harris: 0/2 0 yards 0 TD – 0%

Pat Freiermuth: 1/1 2 yards 1 TD – 100%

– JuJu Smith-Schuster’s numbers have perked up the last couple of days, highlighted by a 56-yard TD on Monday. Anthony Johnson was a key target of Haskins during his two-minute drill. And Derek Watt’s numbers exploded after having just three grabs for 15 yards across the first four practices. Rico Bussey has come back to earth, as well. Chase Claypool hasn’t had many plays downfield throughout this whole camp.

Drops

Anthony McFarland: 2

Chase Claypool: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 1

Isaiah McKoy: 1

Interceptions

Mark Gilbert: 1

Alex Highsmith: 1

Donovan Stiner: 1

Cam Sutton: 1

– Three of the four INTs came by rookies or second-year players. For whatever that’s worth.

Let’s look at the totals from the first six practices.

(Training Camp Stats – All Six Public Practices)

Quarterback

Dwyane Haskins: 51/77 (66.2%) 617 yards (8.0 YPA) 10 TD 4 INT – 12.1 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 47/69 (68.1%) 269 yards (3.9 YPA) 6 TD 3 INT – 5.7 YPC

Ben Roethlisberger: 28/41 (68.35) 269 yards (6.6 YPA) 8 TD 2 INT – 9.6 YPC

Josh Dobbs: 19/25 (76%) 149 yards (6.0 YPA) 6 TD 2 INT – 7.8 YPC

– Stats don’t tell the whole story, Rudolph had a 60-yard TD dropped by JuJu Smith-Schuster, but that 3.9 YPA is really ugly. Even if you give him that 60-yard TD, his YPA jumps to only 4.7, more than a yard lower than the next QB.

– It’s a small sample size but Dobbs’ completion percentage has done a 180 from previous years. Used to be in the low or mid 50s. Now up to 76%.

QB Reps

Dwayne Haskins: 110 (17-19-19-21-13-21)

Mason Rudolph: 99 (18-20-19-15-14-13)

Ben Roethlisberger: 68 (22-7-0-17-15-7)

Josh Dobbs: 37 (0-8-18-2-0-9)

Completions of 20+ yards

Haskins: 11

Roethlisberger: 4

Dobbs: 2

Rudolph: 0

Running Back

Najee Harris: 28 carries, 85 yards (3.0 YPC) 1 TD

Kalen Ballage: 22 carries, 63 yards (2.9 YPC) 1 TD

Anthony McFarland: 12 carries, 75 yards (6.3 YPC)

Benny Snell: 8 carries, 19 yards (2.4 YPC) 1 TD

Jaylen Samuels: 4 carries, 21 yards (5.3 YPC)

Tyler Simmons: 3 carries, 2 yards (1.5 YPC)

Tony Brooks-James: 2 carries, 9 yards (4.5 YPC)

Trey Edmunds: 2 carries, 7 yards (3.5 YPC)

Chase Claypool: 1 carry, 40 yards (40.0 YPC)

Mathew Sexton: 1 carry, 10 yards (10.0 YPC)

Ray-Ray McCloud: 1 carry, 7 yards (7.0 YPC)

Isaiah McKoy: 1 carry, 4 yards (4.0 YPC)

James Washington: 1 carry, -2 yards (-2.0 YPC)

-Harris and Ballage clearly the top two ball carriers, though McFarland and Snell have been dinged up. Numbers here don’t look pretty (they generally don’t), except for a pair of 40-yard runs. One by McFarland, one by Claypool.

Runs of 10+ yards throughout camp.

Harris: 4

McFarland: 1

Sexton: 1

Edmunds: 1

Claypool: 1

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 17/22 164 yards 2 TDs – 77.3%

Rico Bussey: 9/15 114 yards 2 TDs – 60%

Chase Claypool: 6/14 27 yards 3 TDs – 42.9%

Diontae Johnson: 9/14 73 yards 2 TDs – 64.3%

Anthony McFarland: 10/12 55 yards 3 TDs – 83.3%

Anthony Johnson: 9/12 106 yards 1 TD – 75%

Najee Harris: 5/12 38 yards 1 TD – 41.7%

Ray-Ray McCloud: 10/11 87 yards 1 TD – 90.9%

Pat Freiermuth: 9/10 95 yards 1 TD – 90%

Kevin Rader: 8/10 61 yards 2 TDs – 80%

Tyler Simmons: 5/10 69 yards 1 TD – 50%

Kalen Ballage: 9/9 41 yards 3 TDs – 100%

James Washington: 4/9 41 yards 0 TD – 44.%

Isaiah McKoy: 5/8 27 yards 3 TDs – 62.5%

Derek Watt: 7/7 117 yards 0 TD – 100%

Zach Gentry: 6/7 64 yards 1 TD – 85.7%

Dax Raymond: 3/5 21 yards 0 TD – 60%

Mathew Sexton: 4/5 28 yards 0 TD – 80%

Marcus Baugh: 2/5 13 yards 1 TD – 40%

Trey Edmunds: 4/4 58 yards 1 TD – 100%

Jaylen Samuels: 2/4 yards 1 TD – 50%

Benny Snell: 2/3 27 yards 0 TD – 66.7%

– JuJu Smith-Schuster the leader in receptions and yards, passing up Bussey.

– FB Derek Watt second-most yards on the team. Never would’ve guessed it.

– Odd-ball numbers for Claypool and Washington.

Catches of 15+ yards.

Watt: 3

Smith-Schuster: 2

A. Johnson: 2

Simmons: 2

Freiermuth: 2

Bussey: 2

McFarland: 2

D. Johnson: 1

Edmunds: 2

Gentry: 1

McCloud: 1

Sexton: 1

Rader: 1

Snell: 1

Ballage: 1

Drops

Najee Harris: 3

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 2

Diontae Johnson: 2

Chase Claypool: 2

Anthony McFarland: 2

Kevin Rader: 1

Tyler Simmons: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

James Washington: 1

Mathew Sexton: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 1

Isaiah McKoy: 1

– 18 drops across the board. That’s three a practice. Inflated by one day where they had eight but still, not a good-looking number.

Interceptions

James Pierre: 2

Shakur Brown: 1

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 1

Mark Gilbert: 1

Alex Highsmith: 1

Tre Norwood: 1

Donovan Stiner: 1

Cam Sutton: 1

Lamont Wade: 1