Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 10 Practices

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent slate of practices done, we’re recapping what’s happened over the last four and the totals after ten public practices at Heinz Field.

We’ll begin with the last four and then post the total camp stats below. Want to note over the last four practices, there were a couple of plays I didn’t have yardage recorded for and couldn’t include in these numbers. But they would change the overall data only slightly.

Here are the results from the last four practices.

Training Camp Stats – Last Four Practices

Quarterback

Mason Rudolph: 30/44 (68.2%) 294 yards (6.7 YPA) 6 TDs 0 INT – 9.8 YPC

Dwayne Haskins: 22/41 (53.7%) 215 yards (5.2 YPA) 3 TDs 1 INT – 9.8 YPC

Ben Roethlisberger: 15/23 (65.2%) 110 yards (4.8 YPA) 5 TDs 1 INT – 7.3 YPC

Josh Dobbs: 17/22 (77.3%) 202 yards (9.2 YPA) 3 TDs 0 INTs – 11.9 YPC

QB Reps

– Totals with daily count next to each player/total.

Dwayne Haskins: 59 (14-24-19-2)

Mason Rudolph: 57 (21-14-20-2)

Josh Dobbs: 30 (0-16-14-0)

Ben Roethlisberger: 27 (17-7-0-3)

– Tougher stretch here for Dwayne Haskins, who has cooled off after a strong start. Mason Rudolph’s numbers picking up while Josh Dobbs have been incredibly strong with limited opportunities. Lapping the field in terms of YPA, YPC, and even completion percentage.

Running Back

Anthony McFarland: 7 carries, 44 yards (6.3 YPC)

Tony Brooks-James: 7 carries, 32 yards (4.6 YPC)

Najee Harris: 6 carries, 14 yards 1 TD (2.3 YPC)

Pete Guerriero: 5 carries, 14 yards (2.8 YPC)

Jaylen Samuels: 5 carries, 0 yards (0 YPC)

Trey Edmunds: 4 carries, 9 yards (2.3 YPC)

– McFarland busted off a 25 yard run to juice his numbers. Harris’ YPC is dreadful but I wouldn’t put too much stock into it. His performance is better than it looks. Brooks-James has some explosiveness and lateral agility to his game I kinda like.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns

Diontae Johnson: 10/14 53 yards 2 TD – 71.4%

Anthony Johnson: 11/12 133 yards 2 TD – 91.7%

Mathew Sexton: 6/10 55 yards 1 TD – 60%

Isaiah McKoy: 5/9 95 yards 1 TD – 55.6%

Jaylen Samuels: 6/9 14 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Rico Bussey Jr: 5/8 83 yards 0 TDs – 62.5%

Pat Freiermuth: 6/7 43 yards 1 TD – 85.7%

Eric Ebron: 1/7 26 yards 1 TD – 14.3%

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5/6 46 yards 3 TDs – 83.3%

Tyler Simmons: 4/5 41 yards 0 TDs – 80%

Tony Brooks-James: 4/5 16 yards 1 TD – 80%

Derek Watt: 3/5 20 yards 1 TD – 60%

Chase Claypool: 4/4 37 yards 1 TD – 100%

Ray-Ray McCloud: 3/4 50 yards 0 TDs – 75%

Kevin Rader: 3/3 21 yards 0 TDs – 100%

Anthony McFarland: 3/3 14 yards 0 TDs – 100%

Marcus Baugh: 2/3 41 yards 0 TDs – 66.7%

Najee Harris: 2/3 31 yards 0 TDs – 66.7%

Cody White: 1/3 15 yards 0 TDs – 33.3%

Zach Gentry: 1/2 2 yards 1 TD – 50%

Trey Edmunds: 1/1 14 yards 0 TDs – 100%

James Washington: 1/1 2 yards 1 TD – 100%

– Anthony Johnson stringing together strong performances. Catching just about everything but it’s not underneath balls either. McKoy had one playmaking practice, showing his homerun ability he displayed at Kent State. Ebron had a second catch but I didn’t have yards and didn’t record it in here.

Drops

Eric Ebron: 2

Tony Brooks-James: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 1

Interceptions

Stephen Denmark: 1

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 1

– Camp numbers from the ten practices open to the public.

Training Camp Stats – All 10 Public Practices

Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins: 73/118 (61.9%) 832 yards (7.1 YPA) 13 TDs 4 INTs – 11.4 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 77/113 (68.1%) 563 yards (5.0 YPA) 12 TDs 3 INTs – 7.4 YPC

Ben Roethlisberger: 43/64 (67.2%) 379 yards (5.9 YPA) 13 TDs 3 INTs – 8.8 YPC

Josh Dobbs: 36/47 (76.6%) 351 yards (7.5 YPA) 9 TDs 2 INTs – 9.8 YPC

QB Reps

Dwayne Haskins: 169 (17-19-19-21-13-21-14-24-19-2)

Mason Rudolph: 156 (18-20-19-15-14-13-21-14-20-2)

Ben Roethlisberger: 95 (22-7-0-17-15-7-17-7-0-3)

Josh Dobbs: 67 (0-8-18-2-0-9-0-16-14-0)

COMPLETIONS OF 20+ YARDS

Haskins: 14

Roethlisberger: 6

Dobbs: 5

Rudolph: 4

Running Back

Najee Harris: 34 carries, 99 yards 2 TDs (2.9 YPC)

Kalen Ballage: 22 carries, 63 yards 1 TD (2.9 YPC)

Anthony McFarland: 19 carries, 119 yards (6.3 YPC)

Tony Brooks-James: 9 carries, 41 yards (4.6 YPC)

Jaylen Samuels: 9 carries, 21 yards (2.3 YPC)

Benny Snell: 8 carries, 19 yards (2.4 YPC) 1 TD

Trey Edmunds: 6 carries, 16 yards (2.7 YPC)

Pete Guerriero: 5 carries, 14 yards (2.8 YPC)

Tyler Simmons: 3 carries, 2 yards (1.5 YPC)

Chase Claypool: 1 carry, 40 yards (40.0 YPC)

Mathew Sexton: 1 carry, 10 yards (10.0 YPC)

Ray-Ray McCloud: 1 carry, 7 yards (7.0 YPC)

Isaiah McKoy: 1 carry, 4 yards (4.0 YPC)

James Washington: 1 carry, -2 yards (-2.0 YPC)

– Team hasn’t run any jet handoffs/sweeps lately. Saw it more early in camp than I have now.

RUNS OF 10+ YARDS THROUGHOUT CAMP

Harris: 4

McFarland: 2

Brooks-James: 1

Claypool: 1

Edmunds: 1

Guerriero: 1

Sexton: 1

– McFarland just two runs of 20+ but they’ve gone for 25 and 40 yards. Hitting home runs when he gets a crease.

Catches/Targets/Yards/Touchdowns

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 22/28 210 yards 5 TDs – 78.6%

Diontae Johnson: 19/28 126 yards 4 TDs – 67.9%

Anthony Johnson: 21/24 239 yards 3 TDs – 87.5%

Rico Bussey: 14/23 197 yards 2 TDs – 60.9%

Chase Claypool: 10/18 64 yards 3 TDs – 55.6%

Pat Freiermuth: 15/17 138 yards 2 TDs – 88.2%

Isaiah McKoy: 10/17 122 yards 4 TDs – 58.8%

Ray-Ray McCloud: 13/15 137 yards 1 TD – 86.7%

Anthony McFarland: 13/15 69 yards 3 TDs – 86.7%

Najee Harris: 7/15 69 yards 1 TD – 46.7%

Mathew Sexton: 10/15 83 yards 1 TD – 66.7%

Tyler Simmons: 9/15 110 yards 1 TD – 60%

Kevin Rader: 11/13 82 yards 2 TDs – 84.6%

Jaylen Samuels: 8/13 18 yards 2 TDs – 61.5%

Derek Watt: 10/12 137 yards 1 TD – 83.%

Kalen Ballage: 9/9 41 yards 3 TDs – 100%

James Washington: 5/10 43 yards 1 TD – 50%

Zach Gentry: 7/8 66 yards 2 TDs – 87.5%

Marcus Baugh: 4/7 54 yards 1 TD – 57.1%

Eric Ebron: 1/7 26 yards 1 TD -14.3%

Trey Edmunds: 5/5 72 yards 1 TD – 100%

Tony Brooks-James: 4/5 16 yards 1 TD – 80%

Dax Raymond: 3/5 21 yards 0 TDs – 60%

Benny Snell: 2/3 27 yards 0 TD – 66.7%

Cody White: 1/3 15 yards 0 TDs – 33.3%

– Anthony Johnson your yardage leader. Who would’ve guessed.

CATCHES OF 15+ YARDS

A. Johnson: 7

Bussey: 5

Smith-Schuster: 4

Freiermuth: 3

McCloud: 3

McKoy: 3

Simmons: 3

Watt: 3

Baugh: 2

Edmunds: 2

McFarland: 2

Sexton: 2

Ballage: 1

Claypool: 1

Ebron: 1

Gentry: 1

Harris: 1

D. Johnson: 1

Rader: 1

Snell: 1

White: 1

Drops

Najee Harris: 3

Chase Claypool: 2

Eric Ebron: 2

Diontae Johnson: 2

Anthony McFarland: 2

Jaylen Samuels: 2

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 2

Tony Brooks-James: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

Isaiah McKoy: 1

Kevin Rader: 1

Mathew Sexton: 1

Tyler Simmons: 1

James Washington: 1

Interceptions

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 2

James Pierre: 2

Shakur Brown: 1

Stephen Denmark: 1

Mark Gilbert: 1

Alex Highsmith: 1

Tre Norwood: 1

Donovan Stiner: 1

Cam Sutton: 1

Lamont Wade: 1