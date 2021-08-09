Steelers Monday Training Camp Injury Report — Washington, McCloud, Brooks, Ballage, Snell All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Monday training camp practice at Heinz Field and Alex Kozora was present for it and passed along a report of who did and did not work during the session.
According to Kozora’s numerous Monday reports, sitting out practice or participating in a very limited fashion on the side were running back Benny Snell Jr. (undisclosed), defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. (left leg), running back Kalen Ballage (lower body), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (right leg), wide receiver James Washington (right leg), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (coaching decision), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (coaching decision) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (birth certificate).
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after Monday’s practice that Washington is being evaluated and he would probably have an update on his condition on Tuesday.
To hear Kozora’s reports, Snell and Ballage were both doing things on the side on Monday so hopefully both running backs are close to returning to practice soon. In the meantime, however, it’s probably doubtful that Snell and Ballage will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
Tomlin will likely address the media at around noon on Tuesday so it will be interesting to see if he rules any players out for Thursday night against the Eagles. Tomlin said on Sunday during a television interview that the plan is for inside linebacker Devin Bush to play against the eagles. Bush suffered a torn ACL last season in Week 6 so it would be great to see him make his 2021 season debut against the Eagles.