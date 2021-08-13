Steelers’ Jamir Jones’ Fast Start To Preseason A ‘Big Blessing’ For Young Pass Rusher

Finally, the Steelers are seeing flashes of production from an outside linebacker named Jones.

Jamir Jones, that is.

Through two preseason games and nearly three weeks of training camp, Jones is making a case for a practice squad roster spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Thursday, Jones was the standout defender for the Steelers, recording a team-high four tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. Jones was all over the field against the Eagles, wreaking havoc in the Eagles’ backfield while turning heads on the Steelers’ sideline. His play Thursday matched his game against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game, and mirrors his play throughout training camp at Heinz Field.

Putting good games together on tape is helping him make the case to grab a roster spot, which Jones — an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2020 — says is a big blessing this summer.

“It’s a big blessing. Last year around this time, I was sitting at home just waiting for a call,” Jones said. “I just stayed at it, just put my trust in God and myself and my abilities, and knew that one day this time would come. Just kept working, put my head down, and I was ready.”

Jones has been ready from the jump with the Steelers, flashing the ability to set the edge and play the run well in the Steelers’ 3-4 scheme.

Though the path to a 53-man roster spot is hard to see at this time for Jones, he’s not focused on winning or losing a job. Rather, he’s focusing on stacking days and games, putting good tape together for all 32 franchises in hopes of landing a job elsewhere, should it not work out in Pittsburgh. That, along with working his tail off every single snap, has been a big piece of advice from veterans in the room in Pittsburgh.

“Just go hard every single play. Everything that I put out on film is being evaluated by all 32 teams,” Jones said. “Just to have fun, and at the end of the day, it’s football. I’ve been playing it since I was five years old. Just put everything I have on tape and go as hard as I can each play.”