Steelers ILB Marcus Allen Leaves Preseason Game Against Panthers With Leg Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night preseason game against the Carolina Panthers is now in the second half and the team had an inside linebacker go down injured in the first half.
According to the Steelers, inside linebacker Marcus Allen suffered a right leg injury in the first half Friday night and is out for the game.
Allen entered Friday night looking like a lock to make the 53-man roster as a fourth or fifth inside linebacker. It will be interesting to see if his leg injury is serious.
We’ll see if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updates Allen’s condition after the game.
The Steelers are losing to the Panthers 24-0 with under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.