Steelers’ Hall Of Fame RB Jerome Bettis Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Part 1: It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I’m currently in isolation at home. Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated.
— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 2, 2021
Bettis, the longtime member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, made an announcement on his Twitter account Monday evening, saying, “It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19.”
Bettis also updated how he is feeling currently after testing positive.
“Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated,” he said.
Bettis, who said Monday that he is currently in isolation at his home, also took time to ask in a separate tweet that people get vaccinated and take the necessary precautions against the virus.
Part2: I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated. We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe🙏🏿
— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 2, 2021
With the inductions of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes now on tap for later this week, it will be interesting to see if Bettis is able to attend the ceremonies in Canton, OH as a current member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
A few days ago, former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who will be inducted into the Pro football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 Centennial Class, also announced that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19. It is still unclear at this time if Polamalu will be able to be present for his upcoming induction.