Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says

In years past, the depth along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been pretty strong. While this year’s depth in the trenches on the defensive side of the football won’t match up with the depth that the Steelers once had when Tyson Alualu was in a reserve role, the young group of players vying for a roster spot behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Alualu is creating great competition, which will improve depth across the board.

Against the Detroit Lions Saturday at Heinz Field, guys like Isaiahh Loudermilk and Isaiah Buggs looked strong in pushing for a roster spot.

Both Loudermilk and Buggs finished with two tackles each, while Loudermilk recorded a quarterback hit, though he was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Loudermilk continues to look like a young Heyward, while Buggs and Davis continue to show their versatility along the defensive line. Even a guy like Henry Mondeaux continues to show he belongs on the 53-man roster once again.

Though the names along the defensive line from a depth perspective aren’t big, the trio four guys battling for two true spots continue to catch the attention of Heyward, who talked about the young defensive linemen after the win over the Lions Saturday at Heinz Field.