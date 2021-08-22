Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Leaves Preseason Game Against Lions With Ankle Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet has left the team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury. Maulet will not return to the contest, per the team.
Maulet is battling to be the Steelers starting nickel cornerback this summer. He was signed by the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent a few months ago after previously spending the last two years with the New York Jets. Over that span, he started 11 games, recording 67 tackles and two interceptions. Maulet has 12 career starts in the NFL with 77 total tackles.
Maulet registered one special teams tackle before leaving the game with his ankle injury. Hopefully Steelers head coach Mike Tomin will update Maulet’s injury after the game.
The Steelers lead the Lions 17-0 late in the first half.