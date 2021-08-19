Steelers 2021 Training Camp: Closed Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Thursday 8/19

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Heinz Field on Thursday for their final training camp practice of the 2021 season at their home stadium and this session is a closed one with no fans in attendance. That means our very own Alex Kozora will not be in attendance for the afternoon session. This will be the team’s final real training camp practice prior to their third preseason game that will take place Saturday night at Heinz Field. Throughout Thursday afternoon, I will live blog all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted.
Happy Thursday to all of you and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along this afternoon.