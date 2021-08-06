Report: Troy Polamalu Expected To Be In Canton Saturday For His Hall of Fame Enshrinement

There is some great news to pass along Friday evening concerning former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.
Hearing that Troy Polamalu, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will be here tomorrow to be enshrined in Hall of Fame.
— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) August 6, 2021
Polamalu, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which put his participation in his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend into question, is now expected to be in Canton on Saturday for the ceremonies, per Howard Balzer.
Also told he is arriving in Canton tonight.
— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) August 6, 2021
Polamalu apparently now been cleared to travel to Canton, OH from California tonight to take part in the Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities Saturday night.
This news will make Steelers fans who traveled to Canton to watch him, and four other members of the organization get inducted the Hall of Fame this weekend.
Polamalu will be inducted as a member of the Class of 2020 on Saturday along with former Steelers safety Donnie Shell and head coach Bill Cowher.
On Sunday former Steelers guard Alan Faneca and the late Bill Nunn, a forge scout for the team, will be inducted as well.
Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau is who Polamalu chose to present him for his induction on Saturday.