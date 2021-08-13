Rapoport: Steelers Sending Late Day Three Pick In Schobert Deal

Final details aren’t yet known but the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sending a “late round pick” as part of the Joe Schobert deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers trade for #Jaguars LB Joe Schobert means Pittsburgh will send late-round draft compensation to Jax, source said. Schobert is due $7.3M this season, and fills a big need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2021

It is likely a 6th or 7th round pick in 2022. The Steelers don’t have a 4th round pick, traded away in the Isaiahh Loudermilk deal, nor a 5th rounder, given up last season to acquire Avery Williamson from the Jets. So unless it’s a 2023 pick, it’ll be 6th or 7th round selection being flipped to Jacksonville.

Reportedly, the Jags will also retain a portion of Schobert’s salary, though details aren’t official there either.

He will start next to Devin Bush, bumping Robert Spillane from his presumed starting spot. Schobert signed a five-year, $53 million deal with the Jags last offseason. But with a new regime under head coach Urban Meyer, the Jags are cleaning house trading Schobert and reportedly putting first-round corner C.J. Henderson on the trade block.

The trade is likely to become official this afternoon once Schobert passes his Steelers’ physical. By then, official compensation and terms of the deal should be known.