Pressley Harvin III Cites ‘Mental Game’ As Biggest Adjustment to NFL Following Final Preseason Game

“I think the biggest thing is just the mentality,” Harvin said to reporters following Friday’s loss. “It’s just more of a mental game for specialists more than anything else because every time you get out there on that field you have to put that defense or that offense in a good position to be able to make plays. Field position is a really important part of this game. Danny Smith, our special teams coordinator, thrives on that. It just puts you in a place where you really have a good feeling, you can gain confidence from it, and just being able to have the guys be on your back and believing in you and your ability to get the job done.”

In college, Harvin had plenty to “distract” him, per say, from the mental side of being a specialist, such as going to class and being a true student-athlete. Now in the NFL though, it’s football — specifically punting — all day, every day.

Adjusting to that and really thriving in that role has Harvin in the perceived driver’s seat for the Steelers’ starting punting job, where he looks to edge out incumbent punter Jordan Berry, whom the Steelers have already moved on from once.

With the right mentality, Harvin could become a true field-flipping weapon for the Steelers in 2021 and beyond.