Preseason Finale: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We have nearly reached the end of the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing their exhibition finale tonight against the Carolina Panthers. Most of the Steelers key players will sit but this game still means plenty to guys fighting for a roster spot. QB Dwayne Haskins will start, giving him a final opportunity this summer. There are other great roster battles at running back, tight end, and along the defensive line.

If you missed it, check out Dave Bryan’s recent roster prediction of how he sees the 53 man roster shaping up. Our final projections will be released before Tuesday’s cutdown deadline.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our preseason coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As we mentioned, Dwayne Haskins will get the start tonight. What will his QB rating be in this game?

2 – Will RB Benny Snell make the 53 man roster?

3 – What player are you most excited to watch in tonight’s finale?

4 – Who will be the Steelers’ Week One punter – Jordan Berry or Pressley Harvin III?

5 – Who will be the Steelers’ Week One long snapper – Kameron Canaday or Christian Kuntz?

Recap of 2021 Post Lions Preseason Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Of the most surprising camp moment/performance, five of the 22 responses (22.7%) named rookie OT Dan Moore Jr. Receiving the next most votes was Dwayne Haskins with three (13.6%) followed by Jamir Jones and Cassius Marsh with two each (9.1%). Others included Anthony Johnson, Alex Highsmith, Kevin Colbert’s aggression, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Vince Williams’ retirement, and surprise at the TJ Watt extension not yet being completed.

The most disappointing camp moment/performance was easily LB Ulysees Gilbert III, who earned 9 of 22 votes (40.9%). Next up was disappointment in TJ Watt/a deal not being struck yet with four votes (18.2%). Other votes included Kevin Dotson, the offensive line not playing together, Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green, Cam Sutton, Devin Bush, Quincy Roche, and the young CB group not stepping up.

Question 2: We asked how many pass attempts and yards Ben Roethlisberger would have against the Lions. Roethlisberger finished the day with 10 attempts for 137 yards.

Three people correctly chose the ten attempt number (13.6%), including our own David O. The most popular answer was seven, answered by four readers.

No one correctly chose his 137 yard mark number. In fact, the highest response was 130 yards, meaning you all won Price is Right style. Predictably, answers were all over the place ranging from 15 to 130. Only two people had the same answer, a pair of readers guessing 77 yards.

Question 3: We asked how many sacks Alex Highsmith would finish with. The average answer was 7.75. By far, the most popular answer was seven, which seven people said (31.8%). Eight was the next most popular answer with four votes (18.2%). The lowest answer was three while the highest was 12.

Question 4: We asked what were the odds of Pressley Harvin III making the 53 man roster. The average answer was 75% with two votes guessing exactly that. 80% was the most popular answer with five votes (22.7%). Responses ranged from 50 to 90%. So most people believe his odds of making it are very good.

Question 5: We asked what Steeler would have the longest gain from scrimmage against the Lions. The answer was Najee Harris and his 46 yard catch and run. Just two readers guessed Harris (9.1%). James Washington was the most popular guess with six votes (27.3%). His longest catch went for just 13 yards.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest that will begin the Friday before week one:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the second year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020, Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.