Pre “Tune Up” Game Versus Lions: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

This week finished up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 training camp. They always go by far so fast but it was a blast to be back out there at camp, even if things didn’t look exactly the way they did before COVID. If you missed it, check out our final camp stats along with our QB grades.

This weekend will be a busy one as the Steelers will have their only preseason home against Saturday night against the Detroit Lions. The starters, including QB Ben Roethlisberger, are expected to play. Look for a full recap and analysis of that over the weekend and into next week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our camp coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Based on everything you’ve seen and read about in camp and the first two preseason games, who has been your biggest surprise of the summer? Biggest disappointment?

2 – How many passing attempts and yards will Ben Roethlisberger have Saturday against the Lions?

3 – How many sacks will Alex Highsmith finish with in 2021?

4 – What percentage would you put Pressley Harvin III becoming the Steelers’ starting punter?

5 – Which Steeler will have the biggest gain from scrimmage versus the Lions?

Recap of 2021 Post Eagles Preseason Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents rated the Joe Schobert deal anywhere from a three (not so great deal) to nine (almost a phenomenal deal). However, the consensus opinion based on the median answer response is eight. Folks have confidence that this was a minimal risk transaction with high potential returns. The main reservations were future salary cap implications and first seeing Schobert’s performance before anointing this a phenomenal deal. My hope is that Steelers fans will rate this deal a 10 by the end of the season.

Question 2: We should all keep a close eye on Quincy Roche, Cassius Marsh, Jamir Jones, and Marcus Allen against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Ulysees Gilbert III received zero votes as one of the back-ups inside linebackers. Quincy Roche (61%) and Cassius Marsh (50%) are the two linebackers to make the roster with the seven locks. But Marcus Allen and Jamir Jones both have strong 39% minority vote. The NFL announced an expanded 16 player practice squad so maybe all remain with Pittsburgh. Is that possible?

Question 3: The Steelers medical team may have to clone Cameron Sutton when the team’s nickel package goes on the field. Sutton edged James Pierre by one vote as the outside cornerback opposite Joe Haden when Keith Butler sends the nickel package to the field. But he was the most popular choice to play in the slot almost doubling votes for Antoine Brooks. That said, the most popular pairing included James Pierre outside with Sutton in the slot. Brooks coming off an injury. Let’s see what the Steelers do in the nickel during the first half on Saturday.

Question 4: 70.6% of respondents believe the Steelers will make another trade before week one.

Question 5: 82.4% of respondents believe Kevin Dotson will start at left guard against the Lions on Saturday night. We will find out soon enough.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest that will begin the Friday before week one:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the second year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020, Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.