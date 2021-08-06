Post Hall Of Fame Game: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Football is back, the Steelers beating the Cowboys in last night’s Hall of Fame Game. We have a ton of coverage of that game coming your way throughout the weekend. And oh yeah, the team is back at Heinz Field for training camp starting tomorrow through Tuesday.

The preseason is in full swing and the start of the regular season is just about five weeks away. If you like Steelers football, you’ve come to the right place. That’s all we’re talking about for the next six months.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoy following our camp and game coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will be the Steelers’ #2 QB to start the regular season? Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, or Josh Dobbs?

2 – On a scale of 1-10 (ten being most concerned), how concerned are you about the Steelers’ projected front five not taking a snap together yet?

3 – After watching the HOF Game, what player are you most interested/excited to watch in the Steelers next preseason game?

4 – How many passes will Ben Roethlisberger throw this preseason? Zero is an acceptable answer, by the way.

5 – Which two backup defensive linemen will grab the final spots on the 53? Isaiahh Loudermilk, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux.

Recap of 2021 July Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents named eight players they were most excited to hear about throughout training camp. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins and tight end Pat Freiermuth led the way. Other offensive players included running back Najee Harris, center Kendrick Green, and early camp phenom wide receiver Rico Bussey. The defensive players named were safety Antoine Brooks, defensive back Stephen Denmark and safety Tre Norwood. (Positions listed on roster)

Half the respondents said no one overly disappointed them so far. However, quarterback Mason Rudolph, wide receiver Isaiah Mckoy, cornerback Shakur Brown and linebacker Quincy Roche got on some respondent’s naughty lists.

Let’s see how these folks stood out in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame preseason game.

Question 2: Respondents named seven players they want to learn more about. In addition to the aforementioned Bussey, Denmark, Haskins and Green; defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Buddy Johnson, and recently signed tight end Marcus Baugh have us curious.

Question 3: 78% of respondents believe the Steelers’ starting offensive line against the Buffalo Bills will be Okorafor-Dotson-Green-Turner-Banner. If so, it would be nice to see them practicing and playing as a unit in the preseason don’t you think?

Question 4: 67% do not think cornerback Justin Layne makes the 53-man roster. He had been quiet early in camp but then made some plays. Let’s see what happens in the preseason games.

Question 5: 62.5% gave Mason Rudolph their vote of confidence over Dwayne Haskins as the Steelers’ backup quarterback. However, said they wanted to see Haskins perform in a preseason game before making a final judgment.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. The first preseason game is next week. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest that will begin the Friday before week one:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the second year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020, Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to a charity that Steelers Depot supports. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.