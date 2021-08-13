Post Eagles Preseason Game: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Thursday night sure was a busy one for Steelers’ Nation. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 2-0 on the preseason with a 24-16, come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles. But the big news of the night was the team’s reported deal landing LB Joe Schobert from Jacksonville.

And oh yeah, training camp is still rolling along. We’ll be out at practice tomorrow with the team holding their final two for the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoy following our camp and game coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – From what you know about the deal, on a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the Joe Schobert deal? 1 being a terrible deal, 10 being a phenomenal one.

2 – Assume the Steelers keep nine LBs. And assume seven of them are locks: Devin Bush, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram, Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson. Who are the last two you’re keeping? Options include: Marcus Allen, Jamir Jones, Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche, and Ulysees Gilbert III.

3 – What will the Steelers nickel CB grouping look like come Week 1? Joe Haden will be at LCB. Who will play RCB and who will play in the slot?

4 – Will the Steelers make another trade before Week 1? Either acquiring someone or trading a player away.

5 – Will Kevin Dotson start at LG next week versus Detroit?

Recap of 2021 Post Hall of Fame Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, and Josh Dobbs all played a similar number of snaps in the first preseason game. I am typing this prior to the second preseason game since I will be in the air somewhere between Addis Ababa and Washington DC while the game is played. Steelers Depot respondents continue to believe that Rudolph will be the backup quarterback to start the season after seeing all three play. Over 76% say Rudolph will get the nod. I wonder if the Eagles game changed anyone’s mind.

Question 2: On a scale of 1 – 10, Steelers Depot respondents showing some concern that the projected starting offensive line has not taken a snap together yet. Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner back practicing on the first team. We learned that Kevin Dotson had a procedure done to his ankle, but he is now practicing with the second team. Answers ranged the entire scale, but the median response was six.

Question 3: A rookie punter is capturing our imaginations. Half the respondents named Pressley Harvin III the Steelers player they are most interested or excited to watch play in the next preseason game. The only other player to have more than one vote was Dwayne Haskins. Here are ten players Dave Bryan wanted to watch play against the Eagles who did not play in the first preseason game. How did they all do?

Question 4: Respondents believe Ben Roethlisberger will throw anywhere from three to 30 passes in the preseason. Most prefer he only play a few series. The median response has Ben throwing ten passes this preseason.

Question 5: All respondents named Isaiahh Loudermilk as one of the backup defensive linemen to grab a final spot on the 53-man roster. Respondents split their vote for the second backup defensive lineman spot. Isaiah Buggs edged out Carlos Davis and Henry Mondeaux with 41% of the vote. Davis and Mondeaux had 29 and 26% of the vote respectively. Abdullah Anderson got a write-in vote too.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest that will begin the Friday before week one:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night Five Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the second year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. In some cases, Steelers Depot will assign more points for a given question or add bonus questions with points. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 11, 2020, Friday Night 5 Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your answers, I’ve recorded your answers on the spreadsheet. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to a charity that Steelers Depot supports. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.