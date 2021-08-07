Listen: Reacting To James Washington’s Trade Request

Big Steelers’ news yesterday with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting WR James Washington has asked the Steelers for a trade. Quick video I did yesterday reacting to the news, what Washington’s value could be, and if I think he’ll ultimately be dealt.

