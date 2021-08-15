Joe Schobert Says Plan Is For Him To Become Steelers’ Signal Caller

Joe Schobert isn’t wearing the green dot right now. But according to him, the plan is for him to sport it at some point this season. In his first interview with the Pittsburgh media since being traded from Jacksonville, he told reporters the Steelers plan to make him their defensive signal caller once he picks up the playbook.

Here’s what Schobert said according to 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree.

Joe Schobert says that he’s been told the plan is for him to wear the green dot and be the defensive play caller eventually for #Steelers. @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 15, 2021

Schobert is regarded as a smart veteran and central communicator on the defenses he’s been apart of. Last year, he was mic’d up for a Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, capturing how vocal of a player he is and key communicator of the Jags’ defense.

Joe Schobert Mic'D Up vs. Lions (Week 6) | Jacksonville Jaguars#Steelers pic.twitter.com/4ehp9ryNmM — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 14, 2021

Devin Bush wore the green dot last season before his season was cut short due to an ACL tear. From there, the green dot was passed around as injuries and illness decimated the inside linebacker room.

Schobert’s exact role with this new information is a little unclear. Players who wear the green dot typically play 100% of the snaps. Presumably, Bush was going to be in that role, just like last season. Schobert practiced for the first time in a Steelers’ uniform today, reportedly logging first team reps next to Bush.

Now, it’s uncertain who will be the lone linebacker on the field in dime packages. Will it be Schobert, competent in coverage with seven interceptions the last two years, or Bush, the super athlete who has been inconsistent (though improving) in coverage? The Steelers don’t run dime packages in most practices and preseason games so it sounds like that will be another thing to watch for when the team takes the field Week One against the Buffalo Bills.

Update: We have quickly gotten our answer. Schobert says the plan is for him to be the team’s dimebacker this season, making him the every-down player. Not Devin Bush. That’s according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.