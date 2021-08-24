Jaguars Waive Former Steelers OL Derwin Gray On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an interesting name on their list of waived players on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see if the Pittsburgh Steelers have any interest in him.

We have made the following roster moves: Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston, and DT Kenny Randall. Placed RB Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/wm8F8SBspx — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 24, 2021

Waived on Tuesday by the Jaguars was offensive lineman Derwin Gray, who was selected in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Steelers out of Maryland. Gray, who spent his rookie season on the Steelers practice squad, was on the team’s 53-man roster for most of last season until he was waived in December. The Jaguars then claimed Gray of waivers and they kept him on their 53-masn roster the remainder of the season.

When Gray was waived by the Steelers it was thought that the team was hoping to get him through waivers and re-signed back to their practice squad. That obviously didn’t happen.

The Steelers need to trim their roster down to 80 active players on Tuesday so it’s kind of doubtful that they will claim Gray off waivers from the Jaguars. We could, however, see Gray maybe back on the Steelers practice squad come Week 1 if the team still has interest in him.