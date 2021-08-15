Feeling Good After Offseason Shoulder Surgery, Terrell Edmunds Ready To Take Another Step In 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds played in the team’s second preseason game of 2021 this past Thursday night and the former first round draft pick out of Virginia Tech logged 21 total snaps played in that contest. Edmunds playing in that second preseason game was a big deal as he’s been somewhat limited in some contact situations throughout the offseason due to him having offseason shoulder surgery. After Sunday’s training camp practice at Heinz Field was completed, Edmunds was asked to comment on how he’s feeling now.

“Oh, no, I feel good now,” Edmunds said. “I had a shoulder injury earlier offseason, just still trying to get back from that. But going in the right direction. I played last week. So, just keep on taking those steps forward and get ready for the season.”

With Edmunds now in a contract year after the team decided not to [pick up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season earlier in the offseason, he was asked on Sunday if there’s something specific he’s looking to improve in his game in 2021.

“Man, honestly, just stacking on to a great year,” Edmunds said. “I felt like last year I took a big step and then this coming up year, just take another step. Just keep on constantly going in the right direction. Helping out my team win games. Just making the plays as necessary. You know what I mean? Just being out there. Be that safety for them.”

With the Steelers deciding against picking up Edmunds fifth year option earlier in the offseason, he was essentially asked after Sundays practice if that has any sort of effect on him heading into what could be his final season with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Of course, of course,” Edmunds said. “I mean, we’re out here, we’re playing this contract year. Take it up a notch. Just keep on growing, keep being a great player and then just go out to help my team win. Put it all out there on the field this year – make them make a tough decision if they want to bring me back or not.”

Last season, Edmunds registered 68 total tackles a sack in addition to a career-high two interceptions and eight pass breakups in 864 total defensive snaps played. He played in 15 regular season games in 2020 as he missed one game due to injury. It marked the first game that Edmunds has missed since entering the NFL. To round out his stats from last season, Edmunds missed six tackles in 2020 and allowed 28 receptions and two touchdowns on 50 total regular season targets, according to PFF.

“But at the end of the day, you know, I’m going to go out there, I’m going to give everything I got to this team,” Edmunds said