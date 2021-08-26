Buy Or Sell: Both Quincy Roche And Jamir Jones Will Make 53-Man Roster

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.

Topic Statement: Both Quincy Roche and Jamir Jones will make the 53-man roster.

Explanation: The signing of Melvin Ingram vastly impaired any hopes of bottom-of-the-roster edge rushers’ hopes of making the 53-man roster, securing a strong top three at the position. The X-factor is Cassius Marsh and how much the coaching staff values him as a veteran, or if Ingram will simply take over that veteran role—and if Roche and Jones can mitigate his special teams contributions.

Buy:

At the end of the day, you keep talent, and really, Quincy Roche and Jamir Jones have been two of the Steelers’ better defenders during the preseason over the past three games. They’ve certainly made more of an impact than has Marsh.

As mentioned in the explanation, the signing of Ingram makes Marsh’s ‘veteran’ presence vastly more insignificant. I’m sure that room can get by with T.J. Watt and Ingram, a pair of three-time Pro Bowlers, running things as Alex Highsmith and the first-year guys develop.

And here’s the thing: Jamir Jones has literally played more special teams snaps than anybody else on the roster this preseason (with four tackles). Roche has a high snap count as well, though not as high, and without any tackles. But a draft pick will be favored anyway. And he only played kick coverage, not punt coverage.

Sell:

The odds of two players with zero experience making it at the same time over a veteran who has a lot of experience, and with special teams value, are pretty low. Marsh has consistently run ahead of the young guys the entire offseason. It’s clearly shaping up to be one or the other between Roche and Jones, and that’s assuming the Steelers even keep five outside linebackers.

That’s the other key here. Do they even keep five? Because that’s the bare minimum requirement here. Watt, Highsmith, and Ingram are stone cold locks, so if you only keep four (which is a very realistic possibility, given the depth elsewhere, including inside linebacker, and the defensive line, with Carlos Davis as a special teamer now), then it becomes an impossibility to carry both.