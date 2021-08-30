2021 Steelers Cutdown Tracker (Updating)

Like the rest of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to trim their roster down to 53 by 4 PM/EST Tuesday. Pittsburgh’s already gotten started, whittling down their roster already. This post will update and track all of the cuts made so far and the ones left to go.
Please refresh this page. It won’t update automatically.
Steelers Roster Count: 70 (17 cuts remaining)
Steelers Cuts
TE Marcus Baugh
RB Tony Brooks-James
CB Shakur Brown
DT TJ Carter
CB Lafayette Pitts
OG Malcolm Pridgeon
WR Mathew Sexton
WR Anthony Johnson
S Lamont Wade
OLB Jamar Watson (Jeremy Fowler)