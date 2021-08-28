2021 Preseason Game 4 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half was about what you would expect with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backups going against the Carolina Panthers’ starting units. The Dwayne Haskins led offense was abysmal with very few successful plays on the night. Special teams was also a dud (outside the punting) as Matthew Sexton fumbled a punt for a turnover that led to the first touchdown of the night.

The defense was the lone bright spot, as they held strong where it counted in the redzone for the most part. They definitely allowed a lot of yardage, but the strong play of Jamir Jones, Chris Wormley, James Pierre, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Marcus Allen stood out when it counted.

The Panthers will receive at the half and the rest of the game should feel a little better as the backups for both teams duke it out to state their final case for either making their current roster, or making a roster somewhere else in the league.

Steelers defensive player stats first half #Steelers pic.twitter.com/IGZyvSdrVZ — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

Benny Snell finishes the half with 24 yards on six carries, but take away his 17-yard run, and he averaged 1.4 yards per carry. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 28, 2021

First half notes:

Punting was good

Haskins off target on a few throws with 1 being INT. One fumble

Pierre huge bright spot on D

Buggs flashed several times

Snell long run & GREAT PP

Sexton muff=goodbye

McCloud had drop & catch OOB

Kuntz LS first half

LBs coverage=yikes#Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

And Dwayne Haskins has a *checks notes* 2.8 passer rating after one half of play.

That sums up UG3's training camp. Even when he makes a play, he doesn't. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2021

Gilbert III hit the receiver and jarred the ball loose, but somehow Tremble came down with the reception. The Panthers running back went right up the middle through a wide open hole for the touchdown. 24-0 Panthers.

On the plus side, these short Steelers' possessions mean more time for the punter battle — the real reason we're all here — to take center stage. Berry's first: 55

Harvin: 48 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2021

Mike Tomlin was clearly not satisfied with what he saw from Dwayne Haskins in the first half which unfortunately comes at the expense of Josh Dobbs’ playing time.

A couple positive plays there, but they failed to convert on 3rd down again intended for Kalen Ballage.

Christian Kuntz still the long snapper in this half. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2021

The Steelers continue to rotate the punters and this time Jordan Berry with an uninspired punt, 39 yards to the Panthers 27.

Marcus Allen has a leg injury and will not return. Ulysees Gilbert III replaced him.

The Panthers punter got a nice bounce and it landed at the one yard line.

Welcome to the game Josh Dobbs, You start at your one. 99 yard TD drive to win a roster spot. And go! — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2021

The Panthers gunner had gone into the endzone first, so it ended up being a touchback.

Haskins is done for the night: D.Haskins

4/11

29 yards

0 TD

1 INT

7.0 RATE#Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

Josh Dobbs is taking over. That could have been the last snap we see from Dwayne Haskins this year (or possibly ever as a member of the Steelers).

Dobbs took a deep shot along the left sideline, but it was way overthrown. Pressley Harvin gets this punt opportunity. It went for 43 yards. Not bad, not great.

Shakur Brown is now in the slot as the nickel corner. Checking in this late is not a great sign for the UDFA’s chances on the 53.

Matthew Sexton muffed a punt once again, this time he recovered, but clearly he is not going to be making the roster.

we have hit the last 21 minutes of the final preseason game. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ywAFR0ieBR — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

Josh Dobbs running for first downs on 3rd down is peak Steelers' preseason finale. Free space on the bingo card. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2021

McCloud's performance hasn't been as bad as Sexton's. But it sure ain't been good either. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 28, 2021

Chris Boswell puts the Steelers on the board. 24-3 Panthers.

Boswell good from 52 #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021

END OF THIRD QUARTER. 24-3 PANTHERS.

Mike Tomlin is clearly not enthused with what’s going on as he put Isaiah Buggs and Chris Wormley back on the defensive line.

Chris Wormley talked about being in a bad place last preseason which led to subpar play in 2020. Well, whatever that was he appears to be over it as he is a wrecking crew out there right now. Good, because Stephon Tuitt’s status is unclear and Wormley might have to start in his place.

Somebody besides Boswell and the punters want to make a play tonight? #Steelers — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 28, 2021